Accentuate The Positive: How Trump Administration Meddled With CDC's COVID-19 Reports

Deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in America skyrocketed over the course of 2020.

However, the US Department of Health and Human Services routinely tried to muzzle what information health officials released to the public.

Gizmodo reports HHS staffers made repeated attempts to water down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports.