Former California Inmates Who Fought Fires Can Now Have Records Expunged

Some prison inmates in California are trained to be firefighters, and they make a vital contribution to public safety.

However, they were banned from pursuing professional firefighting careers after paying their debt to society.

Now, Gizmodo Earther reports that's all changed.

California Gov.

Gavin Newsom signed AB 2147 on Friday at the site of the North Complex Fire.

AB 2147 allows inmates that have participated in the state's fire camps to have their criminal records expunged.