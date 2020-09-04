Deck the Heart movie

Deck the Heart movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a successful NYC businessman inherits his grandfather's Maine lakehouse, he learns that the will stipulates carrying on the family's festive Christmas legacy.

He hires a local event planner, and gets more than he ever could have bargained for.

Director Candy Cain Producers Douglas C.

Diana, Alan Fogelman Writer Candy Cain Cast Robert Picardo, Ashley Brinkman, Tara Westwood, Catherine Mary Stewart, Connie Shi, Kenney Myers, Al Sapienza, Eliza Roberts