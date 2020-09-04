Global  
 

Duration: 01:31s
Deck the Heart movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a successful NYC businessman inherits his grandfather's Maine lakehouse, he learns that the will stipulates carrying on the family's festive Christmas legacy.

He hires a local event planner, and gets more than he ever could have bargained for.

Director Candy Cain Producers Douglas C.

Diana, Alan Fogelman Writer Candy Cain Cast Robert Picardo, Ashley Brinkman, Tara Westwood, Catherine Mary Stewart, Connie Shi, Kenney Myers, Al Sapienza, Eliza Roberts


What Brad Bird Learned From Steve Jobs on Improving the Moviegoing Experience

What Brad Bird Learned From Steve Jobs on Improving the Moviegoing Experience While writer-director Brad Bird was working on “The Incredibles” at Pixar, he spent a lot of time...
The Wrap - Published

To be a success, 'Mulan' may have to conquer the world

To be a success, 'Mulan' may have to conquer the world New York (CNN Business)The movie industry grew up in Hollywood, but this iconic American institution...
WorldNews - Published

Mark Ruffalo wins Emmy 2020 for his double roles in I Know This Much Is True

Actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday (local time) took home his first Emmys in the acting category as he won...
Mid-Day - Published


