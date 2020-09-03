5-year-old girl Anwesha won gold medal in online International E-Kata Championship 2020
A 5-year-old girl, Anwesha Spehia won gold medal in online International E-Kata Championship 2020 held on August 29-30 in female 5-year Kata category.
"I want her to play in Olympics and win medal for the country," said her father and Karate coach Bhuwnesh Kumar Spehia.
ANI Multimedia 5-year-old girl Anwesha won #gold #Medal in online #International E-Kata #Championship 2020
https://t.co/6d1dv3dxJC 42 minutes ago
Rahul Kumar RT @ANI: Chandigarh: A 5-year-old girl, Anwesha Spehia, won gold medal in online International E-Kata Championship 2020 held on Aug 29-30 i… 48 minutes ago
MP teen kills 10-year-old girl who repeatedly beat him in online game: PoliceIn a bizarre incident, a 11-year-old boy killed a 10-year-old girl in Indore because she would repeatedly defeat him in an online game, police said. The incident happened in Lasudia area where the boy..
Daniel Prude timeline: Black man died after Rochester, NY police restrained himDaniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man died of asphyxiation complications after being pinned to the ground by police in Rochester, New York.
'Wakanda for life:' 5-year-old cancer survivor pays sweet tribute to Black Panther starAlex, a 5-year-old cancer survivor from New Jersey, paid tribute to one of his favorite heroes, the late 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman.