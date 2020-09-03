Global  
 

5-year-old girl Anwesha won gold medal in online International E-Kata Championship 2020

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:47s - Published
5-year-old girl Anwesha won gold medal in online International E-Kata Championship 2020

5-year-old girl Anwesha won gold medal in online International E-Kata Championship 2020

A 5-year-old girl, Anwesha Spehia won gold medal in online International E-Kata Championship 2020 held on August 29-30 in female 5-year Kata category.

"I want her to play in Olympics and win medal for the country," said her father and Karate coach Bhuwnesh Kumar Spehia.


