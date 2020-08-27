NEET Exams: 'Symptomatic students will be taken into isolation,' says Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology
NEET Exams: 'Symptomatic students will be taken into isolation,' says Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination will be conducted at 25 exam centres in Siliguri today, amid strict precaution against COVID-19.
Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology said, "1,500 students will appear in the examination at this centre.""We're abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines including thermal screening and sanitisation.
If any student shows symptoms, they will be taken into isolation centre wherein invigilators will be wearing PPE kits," said Dr Pradosh Kumar Adhvaryyu.
