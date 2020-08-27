Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NEET Exams: 'Symptomatic students will be taken into isolation,' says Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
NEET Exams: 'Symptomatic students will be taken into isolation,' says Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology

NEET Exams: 'Symptomatic students will be taken into isolation,' says Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination will be conducted at 25 exam centres in Siliguri today, amid strict precaution against COVID-19.

Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology said, "1,500 students will appear in the examination at this centre.""We're abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines including thermal screening and sanitisation.

If any student shows symptoms, they will be taken into isolation centre wherein invigilators will be wearing PPE kits," said Dr Pradosh Kumar Adhvaryyu.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Democrats introduce ‘THRIVE' agenda this week on Capitol Hill

 Democrats on Capitol Hill introduced the new ‘THRIVE’ agenda this week in hopes of laying the groundwork to battle issues like climate change, COVID-19, and..
CBS News
COVID: Diamond Industry Career Foundation come ahead to help families of deceased [Video]

COVID: Diamond Industry Career Foundation come ahead to help families of deceased

The Diamond Industry Career Foundation (DICF) has come up with a plan to provide financial help to the families of the deceased. People associated with this Foundation from the United States of America decided to help the families of the people who have died due to coronavirus or by suicide after losing their jobs in the diamond industry. A notification was passed and the families of the deceased were requested to register themselves on the online portal and financial aide of 10,000 to 35,000 is being provided to such families. Then a survey team was set up and the team members went to the homes of people who have registered themselves on the online portal. About 37 families register themselves and a survey has been carried on and 32 families have been approved to receive the financial help as of now. The foundation is also helping the families by giving them food kits which would last about six to eight months along with the financial help. One of the family members of the deceased who receive the financial help and food kids from the foundation said that this Foundation has proved very helpful for her family during this time of difficulty. She added that she has received food kits which would last eight months and 25,000 in cash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:50Published

Siliguri Siliguri City in West Bengal, India

West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown [Video]

West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a complete lockdown. Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 31. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of August. On the other side, complete lockdown was also observed in East Medinipur district of West Bengal to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will continue till further orders. Shops were closed and complete lockdown was being observed in East Medinipur (Digha) in Bengal. West Bengal government extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till the middle of September. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
West Bengal observes bi-weekly lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases [Video]

West Bengal observes bi-weekly lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a bi-weekly lockdown in Kolkata. Police checked vehicles at Howrah Bridge amid bi-weekly COVID-19 lockdown. The state government has ordered complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August. Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 27. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of August. On the other side, bi-weekly lockdown was also observed in Birbhum district of West Bengal to contain the spread of COVID-19. The bi-weekly lockdown will continue till further orders. As per state health department current bulletin, there are 1,47,775 COVID cases in the state. West Bengal government extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till the middle of September.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance exam for medical institutes in India

NEET Exam: Aspirants reach Bhubaneswar via special train amid COVID-19 [Video]

NEET Exam: Aspirants reach Bhubaneswar via special train amid COVID-19

In Odisha, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants reached Bhubaneswar via special train to give exam amid COVID-19 pandemic. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) ran special train to NEET aspirants amid COVID-19 pandemic. Students will board the trains to come to their examination cities and returned their home in the train on Sunday evening after examination is over. The NEET will be conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 13. Many aspirants didn't get the information of special train and may miss the chance to give exam this year. A NEET aspirant said, "I am coming from Keonjhargarh to give NEET exam in Bhubaneswar. I don't have any accommodation facility from government, will stay in hotel. Many of my friends were not able to come today due to lack of information, they were not aware that government is running special train for exam."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:47Published
Examination centres get ready for NEET exam amid COVID-19 [Video]

Examination centres get ready for NEET exam amid COVID-19

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on September 13. Lakhs of candidates registered to appear for examination. Qualifying the examination is necessary for the aspirants who seek admission in medical or dental colleges in India. Uttar Pradesh administrations made preparations for the safety of the student. The classrooms were disinfected and centres have installed sanitizers. Number of candidates sitting in each room has been reduced. Temperature of candidates will be checked and wearing face mask is mandatory.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Siliguri Institute of Technology Siliguri Institute of Technology Engineering and Management college in Siliguri, West Bengal, India


Personal protective equipment Personal protective equipment Equipment designed to help protect an individual from hazards

Louis Vuitton Rolling Out Luxury Face Shield, Costs Almost $1,000

 PPE has gone full bougie -- 'cause, soon, you'll be able to fight COVID-19 and look fly doing it at the same time ... for a pretty penny, of course. Louis..
TMZ.com
Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic [Video]

Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic

Number of people travelling by air increased gradually, months after domestic air travel resumed in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. Government guidelines and SOPs are being followed by airlines and all necessary precautions are being taken in the wake of the pandemic. Air hostess Ashmeet said, "Number of passengers slightly increased after government allowed onboard meals, they're 100% safe. Middle seat passengers are given gown and all are given face shields, gloves, masks and hand sanitizers. Crew is wearing PPE kits and changes gloves/masks after each service." GoI had resumed domestic air travel in month of May.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Tweets about this

Claramathew5

Clare Mathew RT @news18dotcom: The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised SOP for conducting examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, remo… 15 hours ago

Aasmaan_98

Akash Aki @Manjit97419571 @Sambhawna4 https://t.co/dQ7zGp0syF See this news, where is it mentioned that it is for different exam ? 19 hours ago

DhritiRaniSingh

Dhriti Rani Singh @Lucky59432207 It's mentioned in the admit card that centre has the right to dein our entry in the examination hall… https://t.co/02SSQSkRBb 19 hours ago

riyasameer3

riya sameer @11Petitioners https://t.co/doGoIker7t All these sources say otherwise https://t.co/MSC7aFW2za 19 hours ago

DhritiRaniSingh

Dhriti Rani Singh @Revivinglady @11Petitioners @AMANSINGH2198 @DG_NTA @DrRPNishank No. In the latest guidelines isolation room option… https://t.co/SNIid9OMX4 21 hours ago

iam_swarnendu

Swarnendu Banerjee ( স্বর্ণেন্দু ব্যানার্জী) Govt Revises SOP for Exams Ahead of NEET 2020, Removes Isolation Option for Symptomatic Students https://t.co/ug9N0LT1XE @_i_am_Dev 1 day ago

Hajirah57088672

Hajirah RT @riyasameer3: @anubha1812 @HarshaVhyper @republic @CMOMaharashtra https://t.co/BEn1PKTuyf Mam this is what is given please verify 🙏🏻 1 day ago

riyasameer3

riya sameer @Shaily98066622 @Vivekpandey21 https://t.co/BEn1PKTuyf Yes just now I got to verify 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: NTA officials monitor day one of JEE exams amid Covid pandemic [Video]

Watch: NTA officials monitor day one of JEE exams amid Covid pandemic

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the Joint Entrance Exams, has released videos showing how they monitored the first day of the examinations that are being held amid the Covid pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published
JEE begins, students write competitive tests for IITs | NEET next | Oneindia News [Video]

JEE begins, students write competitive tests for IITs | NEET next | Oneindia News

Lakhs of students aspiring to enroll into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology sat for the competitive Joint Entrance Exam (Main) on Tuesday. The crucial tests were already postponed twice..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published
NEET, JEE 2020: After Chhattisgarh & Odisha, MP announces free travel for students [Video]

NEET, JEE 2020: After Chhattisgarh & Odisha, MP announces free travel for students

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free travel for all Madhya Pradesh students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. MP government will provide free travel arrangements from block or district..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:54Published