NEET Exams: 'Symptomatic students will be taken into isolation,' says Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology

COVID: Diamond Industry Career Foundation come ahead to help families of deceased



The Diamond Industry Career Foundation (DICF) has come up with a plan to provide financial help to the families of the deceased. People associated with this Foundation from the United States of America decided to help the families of the people who have died due to coronavirus or by suicide after losing their jobs in the diamond industry. A notification was passed and the families of the deceased were requested to register themselves on the online portal and financial aide of 10,000 to 35,000 is being provided to such families. Then a survey team was set up and the team members went to the homes of people who have registered themselves on the online portal. About 37 families register themselves and a survey has been carried on and 32 families have been approved to receive the financial help as of now. The foundation is also helping the families by giving them food kits which would last about six to eight months along with the financial help. One of the family members of the deceased who receive the financial help and food kids from the foundation said that this Foundation has proved very helpful for her family during this time of difficulty. She added that she has received food kits which would last eight months and 25,000 in cash.

