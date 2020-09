The more you know: Who and what is on the election ballot

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:07s - Published 2 days ago

With the national election less than two months away, now is the time to learn about the candidates on the Mississippi ballot.

BALLOT IS ON MISSISSIPPI'SSECRETARY OF STATE WEBSITE.THERE ARE ACTUALLY NINECANDIDATESRUNNING FOR THE COUNTRY'S TOPSEAT ...BUT REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP AND FORMER V-P, DEMOCRATJOE BIDEN ARE THE TOP OPPONENTSVYING FOR THE SPOTTHE COVID 19 PANDEMIC IS A MAJORISSUE OFCONTENTION ON THE CAMPAIGN.TRUMP RNC PKG"INSTEAD OF FOLLOWING THESCIENCE, JOE BIDEN WANTS TOINFLICT A PAINFUL SHUTDOWN ONTHEENTIRE COUNTRY.

HIS SHUTDOWNWOULD INFLICT UNTHINKABLE ANDLASTING HARM ON OUR NATION'SCHILDREN, FAMILIES, ANDCITIZENS OF ALL BACKGROUNDS."BIDEN DNC PKG"OUR CURRENT PRESIDENT HASFAILED IN HIS MOST BASIC DUTY TOTHNATION.

HE'S FAILED TO PROTECTUS.

HE'S FAILEDPROTECT AMERICA.

AND MY FELLOWAMERICANS, THAT ISUNFORGIVABLE."HERE IN MISSISSIPPI...THE SENATESEAT ... CURRENTLY HELD BYSENATOR CINDY-HYDESMITH IS UP FOR VOTE.THE REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMANRECENTLY SPOKE PUBLICLY ABOUTJOEBIDEN CHOOSING KAMALA HARRIS ASHIS VIPRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATE.CINDY HYDE SMI"WELL I WOULD SAY THE RIGHTWOMANTHIS WOULD BE A GREAT DAY.

SHEISNOT THE RIGHT WOMAN."HYDE-SMITH'S MAIN OPPONENT ISFORMERU-S AGRICULTURE COMMISIONER MIKEESPY.SMITH AND ESPY HAD A CLOSE RACEFOR THESAME SEAT DURING THE SPECIALSENATEELECTION IN 2018.ESPY FROM ESPY DRIVE IN RALLY "IT'S A LOT EASIER NOW BECAUSPEOPLE KNOW THAT THIS ISWINNABLE.

AH, THAT THIS IS, YOUKNOW...A DOABLE THING.

AND AH,PEOPLE ARE RESPONDING TOOUR YOU KNOW, UH OUR ISSUES."CHOOSING A NEW STATE FLAGMAYOR LUMUMBA FROM LUMUMBA ABCNEWS"I THINK IT'S A BEAUTIFULDESIGN."AND WHETHER OR NOT MEDICALMARIJUANASHOULD BE LEGALIZED ARE ALSO ONTHEBALLOT.YOU'LL ALSO FIND JUDICIAL ANDU-S HOUSE SEATS UP FOR A VOTE.LEARNING THE CANDIDATES NOW ANDWHAT THEY STAND FOR CAN SAVE YOUTIMEFROM SCRAMLING RIGHT BEFOREELECTION DAY.

THE ELECTION IS ON TUESDAY,NOVEMBER 3RD.

