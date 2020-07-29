Naomi Osaka says quarantine gave her a 'chance to slow down'.

US Open winner Naomi Osaka says the quarantine gave her a "chance to slowdown".

The 22-year-old from Japan was comprehensively outplayed by VictoriaAzarenka in the first set of the women's final but recovered brilliantly totriumph 1-6 6-3 6-3.

She said: “My life was always go, go tennis-wise,especially after the previous US Open that I won.

It definitely acceleratedthings, and I’ve never had a chance to slow down.

"The quarantine definitelygave me a chance to think a lot about things, what I want to accomplish, whatI want people to remember me by.

I came into this tournament with thatmindset.

I think it definitely helped me out.”