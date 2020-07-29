Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naomi Osaka says quarantine gave her a 'chance to slow down'.

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Naomi Osaka says quarantine gave her a 'chance to slow down'.

Naomi Osaka says quarantine gave her a 'chance to slow down'.

US Open winner Naomi Osaka says the quarantine gave her a "chance to slowdown".

The 22-year-old from Japan was comprehensively outplayed by VictoriaAzarenka in the first set of the women's final but recovered brilliantly totriumph 1-6 6-3 6-3.

She said: “My life was always go, go tennis-wise,especially after the previous US Open that I won.

It definitely acceleratedthings, and I’ve never had a chance to slow down.

"The quarantine definitelygave me a chance to think a lot about things, what I want to accomplish, whatI want people to remember me by.

I came into this tournament with thatmindset.

I think it definitely helped me out.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka Tennis player

'I've tried to mature' - Osaka on how coronavirus break helped her win US Open

 US Open champion Naomi Osaka says the time she was forced to take off tennis because of the coronavirus pandemic helped her win a third Grand Slam.
BBC News

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam

 NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth..
WorldNews

Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open Women's Final, Mentions Social Justice

 Naomi Osaka just won her second U.S. Open title in 2 years -- and as part of her victory speech, she made sure to continue bringing awareness to social justice..
TMZ.com

Naomi Osaka's response to question about message behind US Open masks: 'What was the message you got?'

 Naomi Osaka, who wore masks bearing the name of Black victims of racial violence, says, "I feel like the point is to make people start talking."
USATODAY.com

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev set for New York final

 German fifth seed Alexander Zverev says "the two best players in the world" are contesting the US Open men's final when he plays second seed Dominic...
WorldNews

Victoria Azarenka Victoria Azarenka Belarusian tennis player

Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win second U.S. Open

 This is Osaka's second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title.
CBS News

Naomi Osaka rallies for three-set win over Victoria Azarenka and her second US Open title

 Naomi Osaka was behind 1-6, 0-2 but roared back to beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who was competing in her first Grand Slam final since 2013.
USATODAY.com

Whatì Whatì First Nation in Northwest Territories, Canada


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open [Video]

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos [Video]

Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos

Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:13Published