Evansville BBQ Fundraiser

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
The evansville police department is asking for your support in helping to raise money for students.... cops connecting with kids set up at the east-side walmart today---hosting a b-b-q fundraising event... cops connecting with kids includes several members of law enforcement-- who partner with e-v-s-c-- taking deserving kids on an all expenses paid trip to disney world... organizers say covid-19 has made raising money this year more difficult-- so sales are important for helping out the program.

"we have barbecue ribs, pork tenderloin, and pulled pork.

We're doing walk-up sales this year due to covid-19.

It's a lot harder to do pre-sales, so we have a lot of food left for today."

If you missed out on buying some delicious b-b-q today--no worries.... cops connecting with kids will be out again sunday from 11 until 6.




