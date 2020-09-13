Global  
 

2 L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies Shot In Compton, California

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot in Compton, California, on Saturday night.


Compton 'ambush' leaves 2 LA County sheriff's deputies 'fighting for their lives'

A manhunt was underway in California on Saturday night after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s...
Two LA County Deputies Critically Injured After Being Shot in Patrol Car in Compton

Two Los Angeles County sheriff deputies were shot in an ambush and critically injured in Compton...
2 Los Angeles sheriff's deputies shot near Metro station; suspect at large

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were transported to the hospital late Saturday after...
LA Sheriff Deputies ambushed and shot by suspect while inside patrol car [Video]

2 LA County Sheriff's Deputies shot in Compton, California.

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street in Compton on September 12.

