Waupaca County Republicans Hold Fifth Annual 'Rally for Liberty'; Former Green Bay Packers Coach Mike Holmgren Shows Support for Joe Biden

Former Packers coach Mike Holmgren speaks out politically for the first time

JJames604 RT @usatodaysports : Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren is backing Joe Biden because he's unhappy with President Donald Trump's response to the… 1 hour ago

nate d RT @WKOW : Former Packers head coach Mike Holmgren joined Green Bay's mayor for a virtual campaign event supporting Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Re… 59 minutes ago

Robin RT @NicholsUprising : Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike Holmgren endorses @JoeBiden for president. He hasn’t been outspoken on politics in… 47 minutes ago

Man With a Dog In the City 💛🐝👠🔥🇺🇸✊🏼 In a virtual event for Wisconsin voters, former Green Bay Packers coach Mike Holmgren explained why he will be voti… https://t.co/aj7IHyANMQ 32 minutes ago

Mike Glynn @marklevinshow Im never going to watch them again. Former coach of Packers needs to become educated. Too much head… https://t.co/HAIol8EPpG 29 minutes ago

Cassidygeo RT @jessieopie : . @MayorGenrich is wearing a Sterling Sharpe jersey for today's news conference with former #Packers coach Mike Holmgren. "… 25 minutes ago

cranehaven RT @NBC26 : Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren has officially thrown is support to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bide… 7 minutes ago