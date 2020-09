Nevada Task Force 1 deployed to Oregon to assist wildfire search, rescue mission Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published 4 minutes ago Nevada Task Force 1 deployed to Oregon to assist wildfire search, rescue mission The Nevada Task Force 1 received an activation order to deploy a canine search – human remains detection team to Salem, Ore. Late Friday night. The Nevada team consists of a search team manager, a logistics team manager, an intel specialist, and two canines, according to Clark County. 0

WEST COAST.NEVADA TASK FORCE ONE LEFT LASVEGAS THIS MORNING.A CANINE SEARCH - HUMAN REMAINSDETECTION TEAM IS HEADED TOSALEM, OREGON.OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARE A LARGENUMBER OF PEOPLE MISSING DUE TOTHE RAPID SPREAD OF THE FIRESAND INCOMPLETE EVACUATIONS.THE MISSION COULD LAST 14 DAYS.