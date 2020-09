NNU implements saliva based COVID screening; Announces five new cases

HAVEN'T HADSPREADWEST ADA MOVES TOHYBRID LEARNING ONMONDAY... MEANINGHALF OF STUDENTSWILL RETURN TOSCHOOL ON ONE DAYAND THE OTHERHALF RETURN ONTHE ALTERNATINGDAY.NORTHWESTNAZARENEUNIVERSITYANNOUNCES FIVECOMMUNITYMEMBERS HAVETESTED POSITIVEFOR THECORONAVIRUS SINCETHE START OFCLASSES... AND NOWTHEY'RE USING ANEW TOOL TO HELPSCREEN FOR COVID-19.THE UNIVERSITYNOW OFFERINGTESTS THAT USESALIVA TO SCREENFOR THE PRESENCEOF COVID-19.THE UNIVERSITYSAYS IT HELPS ONCAMPUS STUDENTS,STAFF AND FACULTYBE REGULARLYSCREENED.ALL FIVE PEOPLEWHO TESTEDPOSITIVE ARE INISOLATIONACCORDING TO THEUNIVERSITY.PEOPLE CANCOLLECT ANDSUBMIT THEIR OWNSALIVA SAMPLE.NEARLY 14-HUNDREDCAMPUS MEMBERSHAVE PARTICIPATEDIN THE INITIALSCREENING.

