Last rites of social activist Swami Agnivesh performed in Gurugram

Social activist Swami Agnivesh passed away at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi on September 11. He was died at the age of 80. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill. A former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970.
Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on September 07 as the part of unlock 4. In phase 1, metro services were resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram. While speaking to ANI, Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi said, "We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing." Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,68,323.
The Haryana police have registered cases against Bhartiya Kissan Union (BKU) leaders and farmers for blocking the national highway, damaging public property, attempt to murder, pelting stones at the police and rioting in a rally. On September 11, Kurukshetra farmers took out a protest rally over introduction of three ordinances, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, which they claim are 'anti-farmers' in agriculture sector. Bharatiya Kisan Union state chief Gurnam Singh said, "Government is trying to suppress the movement. The ordinances will create a system under which mandis will collapse and MSP (Minimum Support Price) scheme will be repealed," said BKU's state chief, Gurnam Singh.
As metro services resumed fully in Delhi from September 12, daily commuters took a sigh of relief as they can avoid running after buses. Passengers were seen boarding the Rajiv Chowk metro station in the morning of September 13. One of the passengers said, "Resumption of Metro service is definitely a relief especially for people who have to travel every day for work. We don't have to run after buses now." Another Commuter said, "Delhi-NCR is paralyzed without metro." Fully fledged metro services resumed in Delhi from September 12.
