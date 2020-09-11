Masako Toki RT @ksbw: Permanent Black Lives Matter mural installed in front of Santa Cruz City Hall https://t.co/bHm5TqWccC 48 seconds ago
KSBW Action News 8 Permanent Black Lives Matter mural installed in front of Santa Cruz City Hall https://t.co/bHm5TqWccC 10 minutes ago
Larry Woolfolk RT @KSBW_Kyla: HAPPENING NOW: More than 500 volunteers are helping to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall. Sa… 10 minutes ago
Black Lives Matter Rally Marches Through ElizabethTempers flared in Elizabeth Borough as Black Lives Matter demonstrated clashed with armed counterprotesters.
Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Breaks Down Her CareerAlicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, takes us through her activism career. From her earliest days of advocating for female reproductive rights at the age of 12..
9/11 remembrance ceremony Cape Coral City Hall9/11 Cape Coral City Hall 9/11 ceremony