Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again, earlier admitted for post Covid-care

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:00s
Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again, earlier admitted for post Covid-care

Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again, earlier admitted for post Covid-care

Nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS last night.

He was earlier admitted to the national capital's top hospital for post Covid-care after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

On August 2 when he was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon.

On August 14, he had tweeted that he would be in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of his doctors.

He was admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of fatigue and body ache.


