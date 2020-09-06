Global  
 

Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election

Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Nevada its governor and theDemocrats are trying to "rig" the election, after local officials tried toblock public gatherings on his campaign trail due to Covid-19 healthguidelines.


