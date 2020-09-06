Trump accuses Democrats of trying to rig presidential election

The Black Republican Trump Called 'My African-American' Is Trump's No Longer



In June, 2016, Gregory Cheadle attended a rally by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Redding, California. Cheadle stood out as a Black Republican, and even more so since Trump referred to him as 'my African-American.' Now 63, Cheadle is a real estate broker and a volunteer at a hospital emergency room. According to CNN, Cheadle now says he is a very different man than the one who went to hear Trump four years ago.

