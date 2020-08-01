Watch: Covid patients do yoga at ITBP-run facility in Delhi

As metro services resumed fully in Delhi from September 12, daily commuters took a sigh of relief as they can avoid running after buses. Passengers were seen boarding the Rajiv Chowk metro station in the morning of September 13. One of the passengers said, "Resumption of Metro service is definitely a relief especially for people who have to travel every day for work. We don't have to run after buses now." Another Commuter said, "Delhi-NCR is paralyzed without metro." Fully fledged metro services resumed in Delhi from September 12.
The 19th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a 7-day trekking expedition in Himachal Pradesh’s Sarahan in Kinnaur district on September 9. According to ITBP, the expedition will cover border villages in the state to spread awareness on Covid-19. The expedition team also consists of four women personnel. According to the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has reported 2,326 active cases of COVID-19, over 5440 cured/migrated/recovered and 60 deaths as of September 9. Watch the full video.
161 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas in Delhi on August 17 after recovering from the disease. They were given a rose and a health certificate each by ITBP officials. ADG Amrit Mohan Prasad also visited the ITBP-run COVID care centre.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid last respects to Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh at the his residence in Delhi's Chhatarpur on August 03. Rajnath Singh also met his family members. Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.
Locals and market organizations staged a 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' and supported indigenous products and protested against Chinese goods. The protestors raised their voice around Delhi's Chhatarpur area and requested shopkeepers to boycott China. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has boosted country's shift towards self-reliance following Galwan valley clash.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra..
Metro services resumed in Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru after a hiatus of over 5 month due to the Covid pandemic. Strict screening and social distancing norms had been put in place at the stations. In..
