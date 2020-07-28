Watch: Covid patients do yoga at ITBP-run facility in Delhi

Patients admitted at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police-run COVID care centre in Delhi were seen performing yoga.

Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur is being looked after by the ITBP.

Ayush Kadha was also distributed amongst the patients.

At present, there are 1,386 COVID-19 patients admitted at the facility.

Total of 2,454 patients have been discharged after treatment.