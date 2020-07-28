Watch: Covid patients do yoga at ITBP-run facility in Delhi

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s
Patients admitted at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police-run COVID care centre in Delhi were seen performing yoga.

Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur is being looked after by the ITBP.

Ayush Kadha was also distributed amongst the patients.

At present, there are 1,386 COVID-19 patients admitted at the facility.

Total of 2,454 patients have been discharged after treatment.


Won't have to run after buses now: Commuters relieved with resumption of Delhi metro [Video]

Won't have to run after buses now: Commuters relieved with resumption of Delhi metro

As metro services resumed fully in Delhi from September 12, daily commuters took a sigh of relief as they can avoid running after buses. Passengers were seen boarding the Rajiv Chowk metro station in the morning of September 13. One of the passengers said, "Resumption of Metro service is definitely a relief especially for people who have to travel every day for work. We don't have to run after buses now." Another Commuter said, "Delhi-NCR is paralyzed without metro." Fully fledged metro services resumed in Delhi from September 12.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread Covid awareness in Himachal [Video]

ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread Covid awareness in Himachal

The 19th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a 7-day trekking expedition in Himachal Pradesh’s Sarahan in Kinnaur district on September 9. According to ITBP, the expedition will cover border villages in the state to spread awareness on Covid-19. The expedition team also consists of four women personnel. According to the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has reported 2,326 active cases of COVID-19, over 5440 cured/migrated/recovered and 60 deaths as of September 9. Watch the full video.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:59Published

161 more patients discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Centre in Delhi [Video]

161 more patients discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Centre in Delhi

161 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Beas in Delhi on August 17 after recovering from the disease. They were given a rose and a health certificate each by ITBP officials. ADG Amrit Mohan Prasad also visited the ITBP-run COVID care centre.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:49Published

Rajnath Singh pays last respects to Amar Singh in Delhi [Video]

Rajnath Singh pays last respects to Amar Singh in Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid last respects to Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh at the his residence in Delhi's Chhatarpur on August 03. Rajnath Singh also met his family members. Amar Singh, 64, passed away at a Singapore hospital on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Locals, shopkeepers hold 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' in Delhi to boycott Chinese products [Video]

Locals, shopkeepers hold 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' in Delhi to boycott Chinese products

Locals and market organizations staged a 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' and supported indigenous products and protested against Chinese goods. The protestors raised their voice around Delhi's Chhatarpur area and requested shopkeepers to boycott China. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has boosted country's shift towards self-reliance following Galwan valley clash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

