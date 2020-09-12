Global  
 

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi's AIIMS

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS

Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13.

Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi.

Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU.

Earlier in June he had tested Covid positive and was admitted at AIIMS Patna.

He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post Covid-19 complications.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was known as the architect of MGNREGA.

The senior leader had resigned from the RJD on September 10.

According to his close aide, his body will be taken to Patna for the last rites.

Watch the full video.


Last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Bihar's Hasanpur Ghat [Video]

Last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Bihar's Hasanpur Ghat

Last rites of former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur Ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District on September 14. Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS, Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID complications at the hospital in the national capital. Singh was a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

RJD questions letters written by Raghuvansh to Nitish, draws NDA's ire

 The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday cast doubts over letters written by its founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, from his hospital bed, barely a couple of..
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others [Video]

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today. They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.

If all goes well, expect COVID vaccine by early next year: AIIMS doctor [Video]

If all goes well, expect COVID vaccine by early next year: AIIMS doctor

As clinical trials of different COVID-19 vaccines are in various phases across the globe, an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) doctor said that if everything goes as planned, people can expect a vaccine as early as the starting of next year. "Phase 2 clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine is underway in India with a good sample size of more than 600 motivated volunteers. Any vaccine will come by mid-next year, if everything goes as planned," Community Medicine Department head added. On the Sero-survey conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr. Rai said the survey only shows the direction of infection while testing shows the actual number of infections.

No district of West Bengal included in PMGKRA as state did not share data: Sitharaman [Video]

No district of West Bengal included in PMGKRA as state did not share data: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.

Laungi Bhuiyan, 'second Mountain Man' from Bihar, digs canal for 30 years; Mahindra fulfills his wish with a tractor

 Can anyone forget Dashrath Manjhi, the famous Mountain Man from Bihar's Gehlaur village, who carved a path through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and..
Nitish Kumar hails inauguration of Kosi rail mega bridge by PM Modi

 Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the 'Kosi Rail Mahasetu' that will connect Mithila and Kosi..
Farm Bills: Anil Vij accuses Kejriwal of inciting people [Video]

Farm Bills: Anil Vij accuses Kejriwal of inciting people

Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing central government's farm bills, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the former's job is to incite outrage among people. He further asked Kejriwal to point out the exact provision of new agriculture bills that give advantage to corporates. Anil Vij informed that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed. "As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want," he added.

Freelance journalist arrested in Delhi for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence [Video]

Freelance journalist arrested in Delhi for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence

Special Cell Delhi Police on September 19 informed about the arrest of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under Official Secrets Act for passing defense and strategic information to Chinese intelligence from 2016 to 2018. Special Cell Delhi Police, DCP Sanjeev Kumar said, "A Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. He used to meet them at several locations in different countries. His 2 associates-a Chinese woman and Nepalese man, have a company in Mahipalpur, from where they exported medicines to China. Money sent from China was given to agents here. As per probe, transactions of Rs 40-45 lakhs have taken place in last 1 yr.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:30Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach

Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. "Certainly it's going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict COVID protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals," said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.

Paramedical students hold protest march against Nitish-led govt in Patna [Video]

Paramedical students hold protest march against Nitish-led govt in Patna

Paramedical students on September 16 held a protest march in Patna over their various demands. They demanded to restore Paramedical personnel on every position. The protestors raised issues like shortage of medical equipments in medical colleges and hospitals.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Namami Gange projects in Bihar [Video]

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Namami Gange projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects related to 'Namami Gange' in Bihar via video-conferencing. He inaugurated Beur Sewage Treatment Plant in Patna and Karmalichak Sewage Treatment Plant. These two projects will benefit 8 lakh people with total sewage treatment capacity of 80 MLD. PM Modi also inaugurated Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Plan under the 'Namami Gange' project. Under this scheme, 3 river ghats, Akhara Bathing, Sidhi, Chandwara will be developed at a cost of Rs 10.77 crore.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:25Published
PM Modi inaugurates projects under 'Namami Gange' in Bihar via video-conferencing [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates projects under 'Namami Gange' in Bihar via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects related to 'Namami Gange' in Bihar via video-conferencing. He inaugurated Beur Sewage Treatment Plant in Patna and Karmalichak Sewage Treatment Plant. These two projects will benefit 8 lakh people with total sewage treatment capacity of 80 MLD. PM Modi also inaugurated Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Plan under the 'Namami Gange' project. Under this scheme, 3 river ghats, Akhara Bathing, Sidhi, Chandwara will be developed at a cost of Rs 10.77 crore.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published
Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna [Video]

Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna

The mortal remains of former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh arrived at Patna airport on Sep 13. It was then brought to Vidhan Sabha for prayer ceremony. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others paid floral tribute to late RJD leader. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June. Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Covid-19 Live Updates

 A surge of infections in the Southwest and the Midwest is partly driving an uptick in cases nationally. The eight remaining members of the Supreme Court are..
NYTimes.com

Florida State coach Mike Norvell to miss Miami (Fla.) game after testing positive for COVID-19

 Florida State coach Mike Norvell will miss his team's game next week against Miami (Fla.) after he tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

A fall 'twindemic'? As US nears 200,000 coronavirus deaths, experts fear COVID-19, flu may be a deadly combo

 The U.S. is nearing 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Now experts are looking ahead, and the forecast for the fall and winter isn't good.
USATODAY.com

Parliament's Monsoon Session likely to be cut short early as more legislators test positive for COVID-19

 Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, all political parties in a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Parliament on Saturday agreed to curtail the..
Protesters clash with police at anti-vaccine rally in London [Video]

Protesters clash with police at anti-vaccine rally in London

Hundreds from a group calling themselves 'Resist and Act' have gathered in central London to rally against Covid-19 vaccines and public health restrictions. Scuffles broke out between protesters and police, after the crowds formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Why are Covid cases rising in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain answers [Video]

Why are Covid cases rising in Delhi? Health Minister Satyendar Jain answers

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to rise for around 10 to 15 days as a result of increased testing. "We have increased Covid-19 testing four times due to which numbers are likely to rise in Delhi, for 10-15 days. This will help in isolating the positive cases and have a positive impact on the national capital," he said. "Delhi reported 4,473 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. Total tests conducted were 62,553 while the positivity rate was 7.15 yesterday. The death rate is 0.7 percent from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50 percent are occupied. We are also increasing ICU beds. Last week, we had given orders to some big private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of their ICU beds," he added.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:00Published
Remote ICUs help ease growing U.S. caseload [Video]

Remote ICUs help ease growing U.S. caseload

Sutter Health, a large hospital system in California, is among a growing number of institutions relying on remote ICUs to monitor and evaluate patients virtually, which helps to cope with an unrelenting COVID-19 caseload. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Kishanganj bridge collapse: Tejashwi Yadav calls CM Nitish Kumar 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption [Video]

Kishanganj bridge collapse: Tejashwi Yadav calls CM Nitish Kumar 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption

The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published
'राजपूत नहीं थे सुशांत', Rjd विधायक के विवादित बयान [Video]

'राजपूत नहीं थे सुशांत', Rjd विधायक के विवादित बयान

'राजपूत नहीं थे सुशांत', Rjd विधायक के विवादित बयान पर बिहार में बवाल, बीजेपी नाराज

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:35Published
Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues [Video]

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues

Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

