Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS

Last rites of former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur Ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District on September 14. Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS, Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID complications at the hospital in the national capital. Singh was a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.
The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today. They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.
As clinical trials of different COVID-19 vaccines are in various phases across the globe, an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) doctor said that if everything goes as planned, people can expect a vaccine as early as the starting of next year. "Phase 2 clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine is underway in India with a good sample size of more than 600 motivated volunteers. Any vaccine will come by mid-next year, if everything goes as planned," Community Medicine Department head added. On the Sero-survey conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr. Rai said the survey only shows the direction of infection while testing shows the actual number of infections.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.
Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing central government's farm bills, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the former's job is to incite outrage among people. He further asked Kejriwal to point out the exact provision of new agriculture bills that give advantage to corporates. Anil Vij informed that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed. "As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want," he added.
Special Cell Delhi Police on September 19 informed about the arrest of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under Official Secrets Act for passing defense and strategic information to Chinese intelligence from 2016 to 2018. Special Cell Delhi Police, DCP Sanjeev Kumar said, "A Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. He used to meet them at several locations in different countries. His 2 associates-a Chinese woman and Nepalese man, have a company in Mahipalpur, from where they exported medicines to China. Money sent from China was given to agents here. As per probe, transactions of Rs 40-45 lakhs have taken place in last 1 yr.
Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. "Certainly it's going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict COVID protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals," said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.
Paramedical students on September 16 held a protest march in Patna over their various demands. They demanded to restore Paramedical personnel on every position. The protestors raised issues like shortage of medical equipments in medical colleges and hospitals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects related to 'Namami Gange' in Bihar via video-conferencing. He inaugurated Beur Sewage Treatment Plant in Patna and Karmalichak Sewage Treatment Plant. These two projects will benefit 8 lakh people with total sewage treatment capacity of 80 MLD. PM Modi also inaugurated Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Plan under the 'Namami Gange' project. Under this scheme, 3 river ghats, Akhara Bathing, Sidhi, Chandwara will be developed at a cost of Rs 10.77 crore.
The mortal remains of former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh arrived at Patna airport on Sep 13. It was then brought to Vidhan Sabha for prayer ceremony. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others paid floral tribute to late RJD leader. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June. Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Hundreds from a group calling themselves 'Resist and Act' have gathered in central London to rally against Covid-19 vaccines and public health restrictions.
Scuffles broke out between protesters and police, after the crowds formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to rise for around 10 to 15 days as a result of increased testing. "We have increased Covid-19 testing four times due to which numbers are likely to rise in Delhi, for 10-15 days. This will help in isolating the positive cases and have a positive impact on the national capital," he said. "Delhi reported 4,473 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. Total tests conducted were 62,553 while the positivity rate was 7.15 yesterday. The death rate is 0.7 percent from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50 percent are occupied. We are also increasing ICU beds. Last week, we had given orders to some big private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of their ICU beds," he added.
Sutter Health, a large hospital system in California, is among a growing number of institutions relying on remote ICUs to monitor and evaluate patients virtually, which helps to cope with an unrelenting COVID-19 caseload. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.
Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 17 said in Rajya Sabha said, "Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements. The amassing of the troops by China goes against the..
RJD leaders paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at party office in Patna on Sep 13. Tejashwi Yadav, Jagdanand Singh and other party leaders paid him last respects. Tejashwi said, "Raghuvansh Prasad..
Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left RJD alone said Tejashwi Yadav on September 13. "Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left us alone. I had met him recently in AIIMS, Delhi where..