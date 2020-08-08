Bulandshahr road accident: CM Yogi announces ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh to kin of Sudeeksha

Girl loses life in Bulandshahr road mishap, family alleges eve-teasing



A girl from Dadri lost her life in a road accident in Aurangabad town of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on August 10. Sudiksha Bhati was studying at a college in the USA. Police has registered the case and trying to nab the accused. While speaking to ANI, uncle of the victim Sathendra Bhati (with whom she was travelling during the accident) said, "On the way, a bullet overtook us several times, I lowered the speed of my bike. The bullet rider then went ahead and stopped." "I suddenly lost control and hit the bike. My niece was hurt," he added. Another relative, Omkaar Bhati said, "She was going to her maternal uncle's home with her paternal uncle on a bike. Two boys came on a bullet and they were passing comments while following Sudeeksha. They (bikers) overtake and suddenly pulled the emergency brake and an accident occurred. Sudeeksha died on the spot. She was district topper and she was studying in the US." Speaking to media, the additional SP of Bulandshahr, Atul Kumar Srivastava said, "The case has been registered and we trying to nab the accused. Further probe is underway."

