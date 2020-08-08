Bulandshahr road accident: CM Yogi announces ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh to kin of Sudeeksha

A car washed away in strong water current following incessant rains. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. Heavy rains have caused flood-like situation in parts of Uttar Prdaesh. Several areas have submerged due to heavy showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers on Saturday. The flood situation in the state had improved on Friday. The number of flood affected villages had come down. However, one more district was declared flood-hit. Till Thursday, there were 17 flood-hit districts. Several rivers were flowing above the danger mark. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to monitor water level in rivers. CM Yogi had asked to ensure 24 hrs of monitoring and alert people in nearby areas
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 27 visited newly-inaugurated 300-bed COVID hospital in Gonda. He reviewed all the facilities available at the hospital. He was accompanied by UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. CM interacted with the health officials.
A girl from Dadri lost her life in a road accident in Aurangabad town of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on August 10. Sudiksha Bhati was studying at a college in the USA. Police has registered the case and trying to nab the accused. While speaking to ANI, uncle of the victim Sathendra Bhati (with whom she was travelling during the accident) said, "On the way, a bullet overtook us several times, I lowered the speed of my bike. The bullet rider then went ahead and stopped." "I suddenly lost control and hit the bike. My niece was hurt," he added. Another relative, Omkaar Bhati said, "She was going to her maternal uncle's home with her paternal uncle on a bike. Two boys came on a bullet and they were passing comments while following Sudeeksha. They (bikers) overtake and suddenly pulled the emergency brake and an accident occurred. Sudeeksha died on the spot. She was district topper and she was studying in the US." Speaking to media, the additional SP of Bulandshahr, Atul Kumar Srivastava said, "The case has been registered and we trying to nab the accused. Further probe is underway."
Police injured two criminals at different places in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on August 08. Both the injured have been admitted in the hospital. One of the history-sheeters was caught from Sikandrabad NH-91 while the other was caught from an Industrial area. Police has seized pistols, live cartridge and Kiosk cartridge from the accused.
Aditya Lok Pathak RT @ANINewsUP: Lucknow: Family members of Sudeeksha Bhati who died in Bulandshahr road accident met Chief Minister… https://t.co/d87QpCySDl 2 hours ago