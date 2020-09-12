Revellers head out before rule of 6 comes into force

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Revellers have been out on the town in London making the most of the final weekend before the "rule of six" coronavirus restrictions come into force.

The rule of ‘6’ is being introduced from Monday, banning social gatherings of more than six people.

Report by Etemadil.

