Revellers head out before rule of 6 comes into force

Famed British designer Terence Conran died peacefully at home on Saturday. He was 88. After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain. Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, then opened additional stores in cities including Paris and New York. Conran founded the Design Museum in London in 1989 and was also a famed restauranteur.
QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and other social media platforms, and has been promoted even by Trump and members of his inner circle. But according to Gizmodo, one of the internet’s largest hub of Qanon conspiracy theorists, QMap, abruptly went dark this week. An investigation by Logically.