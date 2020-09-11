EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS

Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13. Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU. Earlier in June he had tested Covid positive and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post Covid-19 complications. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was known as the architect of MGNREGA. The senior leader had resigned from the RJD on September 10. According to his close aide, his body will be taken to Patna for the last rites. Watch the full video.
