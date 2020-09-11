EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS

Global  
 

India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 47-lakh mark with over 97,000 fresh cases in a single day.

Meanwhile, AIIMS clarifies that Home Minister Amit Shah was at the hospital for routine tests ahead of parliament session.

Former Union Minister and close aide of Lalu Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently quit the RJD dies due to post-Covid complications, all this and more in editorji's Sunday newswrap.


Weeks after discharge, Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS

 Shah is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and his condition is said to be stable.
DNA

Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS weeks after discharge, condition stable

 Shah is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and his condition is said to be stable.
DNA

Are Fever Checks a Good Gatekeeper for Covid?

 Fever checks are becoming de rigueur in many workplaces and restaurants, even though federal health officials say they are of limited value.
NYTimes.com
Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS [Video]

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS

Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13. Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU. Earlier in June he had tested Covid positive and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post Covid-19 complications. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was known as the architect of MGNREGA. The senior leader had resigned from the RJD on September 10. According to his close aide, his body will be taken to Patna for the last rites. Watch the full video.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:57Published

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, close aide of Lalu, passes away at 74 [Video]

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, close aide of Lalu, passes away at 74

Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID complications at the hospital in national capital. Singh was a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

