EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS

India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 47-lakh mark with over 97,000 fresh cases in a single day.

Meanwhile, AIIMS clarifies that Home Minister Amit Shah was at the hospital for routine tests ahead of parliament session.

Former Union Minister and close aide of Lalu Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently quit the RJD dies due to post-Covid complications, all this and more in editorji's Sunday newswrap.