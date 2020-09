'Anti-racism branding has changed, issues have not' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:01s - Published 8 minutes ago 'Anti-racism branding has changed, issues have not' Debate over the Premier League's recent shift in anti-racism branding is irrelevant while issues of inequality remain unchanged, Daily Mirror journalist Darren Lewis told SSN's Super Sunday Matchday show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this