Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to claim her second US Open title | OneIndia news
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:27s - Published
3 minutes ago
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to claim her second US Open title
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Osaka pulled away to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory for her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand...
euronews - Published
5 hours ago Also reported by •
USATODAY.com • CBS News • News24 • WorldNews • Just Jared • CBC.ca • BBC News
Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka are both looking to capture a third grand slam title as they clash...
New Zealand Herald - Published
14 hours ago
Naomi Osaka just won her second U.S. Open title in 2 years -- and as part of her victory speech, she...
TMZ.com - Published
11 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Williams Falls To Azarenka Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals.
CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title.
Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published 1 week ago