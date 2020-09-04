Global  
 

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to claim her second US Open title | OneIndia news

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:27s
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to claim her second US Open title | OneIndia news
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to claim her second US Open title

Naomi Osaka comes back, beats Azarenka for 2nd US Open title

Osaka pulled away to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory for her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand...
euronews


US Open women's final live: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka

US Open women's final live: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka are both looking to capture a third grand slam title as they clash...
New Zealand Herald

Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open Women's Final, Mentions Social Justice

Naomi Osaka just won her second U.S. Open title in 2 years -- and as part of her victory speech, she...
TMZ.com


Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh passes away at AIIMS in Delhi|Oneindia News [Video]

Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh passes away at AIIMS in Delhi|Oneindia News

Veteran Bihar politician and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died Sunday morning at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been placed on a ventilator and was being treated for post-Covid complications...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43
Williams Falls To Azarenka [Video]

Williams Falls To Azarenka

Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open [Video]

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31