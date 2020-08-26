Congress to raise issues of unemployment, migrant crisis in Parliament: Adhir Chowdhury

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee Chairperson and Congress veteran leader Adhir Chowdhury on September 13 said, "We've proposed the issues of unemployment, the status of migrant labourers and the economic scenario in the country, to be discussed in the upcoming session.
We urged the government that our voices should be heard in the Parliament."
A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress ahead of the Bihar assembly slated for later this year. Congress accused BJP of playing politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with an eye on the Bihar polls. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Sushant was a star of the entire country but BJP is trying to reduce him to a Bihari star for political benefits. Chowdhury also said that Rhea Chakraborty and his family also had a right to seek justice. Responding to the Congress, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that BJP would fight the polls on the plank of development. He said that their government had ensured that electricity, water and roads were provided in even the remotest areas and alleged that the opposition had no issues to contest the elections on. He further said that the opposition parties did no work when they were in power in the state and said that they cannot even speak on the topic of development. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:18Published
As politics rages over Sushant Singh Rajput death case, newly appointed the party's West Bengal chief Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described actor Rhea Chakraborty's arrest over drug charges..
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on September 08 slammed Centre on over china's intrusion in Indian Territory. He said, "Entire country will support the government in giving a befitting reply to..