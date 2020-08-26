Congress to raise issues of unemployment, migrant crisis in Parliament: Adhir Chowdhury

Bihar polls: Congress says BJP politicising Sushant death, Sushil Modi responds



A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Congress ahead of the Bihar assembly slated for later this year. Congress accused BJP of playing politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with an eye on the Bihar polls. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Sushant was a star of the entire country but BJP is trying to reduce him to a Bihari star for political benefits. Chowdhury also said that Rhea Chakraborty and his family also had a right to seek justice. Responding to the Congress, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that BJP would fight the polls on the plank of development. He said that their government had ensured that electricity, water and roads were provided in even the remotest areas and alleged that the opposition had no issues to contest the elections on. He further said that the opposition parties did no work when they were in power in the state and said that they cannot even speak on the topic of development. Watch the full video for all the details.

