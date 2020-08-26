Global  
 

Congress to raise issues of unemployment, migrant crisis in Parliament: Adhir Chowdhury

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee Chairperson and Congress veteran leader Adhir Chowdhury on September 13 said, "We've proposed the issues of unemployment, the status of migrant labourers and the economic scenario in the country, to be discussed in the upcoming session.

We urged the government that our voices should be heard in the Parliament."


