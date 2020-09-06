Thousands ignore social distancing and march through Madrid demanding PM resigns

Thousands of Spaniards on Saturday (September 12th) marched through Madrid to call on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite rapidly rising cases in the capital and continuing social distancing warnings, footage showed protesters packed together tightly as they marched through the city centre.

Organisers of the march claimed not to be linked to any one political party although they were clearly against the two leftist parties which form the government of Sanchez.