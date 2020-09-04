UP registers 6,239 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
UP registers 6,239 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 13 informed that in last 24 hours, 6,239 coronavirus cases registered in the state, while active cases in UP mount at 68,122.
"So far, 4,429 people have been died from the diseases," he added.
