UP registers 6,239 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
UP registers 6,239 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

UP registers 6,239 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 13 informed that in last 24 hours, 6,239 coronavirus cases registered in the state, while active cases in UP mount at 68,122.

"So far, 4,429 people have been died from the diseases," he added.


Body of missing 11-year-old boy found at vacant plot in Aligarh [Video]

Body of missing 11-year-old boy found at vacant plot in Aligarh

The body of missing 11-year-old boy found at a vacant plot in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. SSP Muniraj said, "He had gone out to buy momos on September 09 but didn't return. Police filed a case under section 363 of IPC and launched a search. We are interrogating 5 people in this matter."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

