Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man shot dead in Delhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Man shot dead in Delhi

Man shot dead in Delhi

Unidentified assailants shot at a man in New Delhi's Madhu Vihar on September 13.

The injured man was later declared dead.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Raghuvansh Prasad's demise has left all of us alone: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Raghuvansh Prasad's demise has left all of us alone: Tejashwi Yadav

Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left RJD alone said Tejashwi Yadav on September 13. "Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left us alone. I had met him recently in AIIMS, Delhi where he was admitted. We were in regular contact with the doctors who were treating him, they told us that he was suffering from lung cancer," said Yadav after former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS [Video]

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS

Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13. Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU. Earlier in June he had tested Covid positive and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post Covid-19 complications. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was known as the architect of MGNREGA. The senior leader had resigned from the RJD on September 10. According to his close aide, his body will be taken to Patna for the last rites. Watch the full video.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi riots: Man who shot dead 26-year-old law student in Shiv Vihar arrested

Mustaqeem, who allegedly shot dead Rahul Solanki (26) near Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar on...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

medicheminc

!! जय हिन्द !! RT @ANI: Delhi: Unidentified assailants shot at a man in Madhu Vihar area today; the injured man was later declared dead https://t.co/FWwl1… 12 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Man shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's Madhu Vihar https://t.co/9dL3g8weDF 14 minutes ago

sumritsingh3

sumrit singh RT @ANI: Delhi: Unidentified assailants shot at a man in Madhu Vihar area today; the injured man was later declared dead 16 minutes ago

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Delhi: Unidentified assailants shot at a man in Madhu Vihar area today; the injured man was later declared dead (ANI) htt… 28 minutes ago

WeForNews

We For News Delhi: Unidentified assailants shot at a man in Madhu Vihar area today; the injured man was later declared dead 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Man finds lizard in Sambhar at top Delhi restaurant, video goes viral | Oneindia News [Video]

Man finds lizard in Sambhar at top Delhi restaurant, video goes viral | Oneindia News

In a shocking incident caught on camera, A group of men ordered the popular south Indian dish sambar-dosa at a well-known restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place, but instead they got the shock..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:55Published
Watch: Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi, politics escalates [Video]

Watch: Body found under waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi, politics escalates

A dead body was found under the waterlogged Minto Bridge in the capital after heavy rainfall on Sunday. The body was seen and retrieved by a trackman who was working at the New Delhi yard. Police said..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:44Published
Delhi waterlogging: Gautam Gambhir targets AAP, Sisodia says 'MCD, Delhi govt should work together' [Video]

Delhi waterlogging: Gautam Gambhir targets AAP, Sisodia says 'MCD, Delhi govt should work together'

A man was found dead near flooded road under Minto Bridge on July 19. "We are monitoring everything closely and pumps were used to clear Minto Road. Road gets flooded every year. I want to say BJP that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published