UP becomes first state to conduct 75 lakh COVID tests

Toy train service resumed at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow for visitors from September 13. The toy train service has been resumed after the permission of the administration. After the decision, visitors are enjoying the joyful ride of the toy train and adults are recalling their younger days. Uttar Pradesh recorded 67,955 active COVID-19 cases and 4,349 deaths till date.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 13 informed that in last 24 hours, 6,239 coronavirus cases registered in the state, while active cases in UP mount at 68,122. "So far, 4,429 people have been died from the diseases," he added.
Students across the country on September 13 started flocking examination centers for NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All COVID-19 protocols are being ensured at the various centers across country. Social distancing norms were followed at a Bhubaneswar centre. One of the candidates in Lucknow expressed disappointment over the exam being conducted amid the pandemic. Thermal Screening of all NEET candidates was underway at centers in Raipur. The exams are being held after multiple postponements amid COVID-19 pandemic. More than a million students are expected to sit for the exams.
From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection
