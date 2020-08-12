UP becomes first state to conduct 75 lakh COVID tests

Global  
 

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to conduct 75 lakh tests for coronavirus cases, informed state Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi on September 13 in Lucknow.

Adding on it, he said, before September 30, UP will be the first state to test 10 million.

He said, "Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to conduct 75 lakh tests.

The Chief Minister has said that the number of testing has to be taken to 1 crore.

Before September 30, UP will be the first state to test 10 million.

Now we are preparing to take 2 lakh tests per day."


