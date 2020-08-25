Justice Secretary defends the need for Internal Markets Bill
Justice Secretary defends the need for Internal Markets Bill
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the need for the controversial Internal Markets Bill as a "break glass in emergency provision" to ensure the integrity of the United Kingdom is maintained.
Report by Etemadil.
