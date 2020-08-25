Global  
 

Justice Secretary defends the need for Internal Markets Bill

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:43s
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the need for the controversial Internal Markets Bill as a "break glass in emergency provision" to ensure the integrity of the United Kingdom is maintained.

Report by Etemadil.

Lissie Harper happy to have cross-party support for Harper's law [Video]

Lissie Harper happy to have cross-party support for Harper's law

The widow of Pc Andrew Harper is pushing for cross-party support over hercampaign for life sentences for those who kill emergency services workers.Lissie Harper met shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds on Tuesday todiscuss proposals for tougher punishments for criminals involved in the deathsof frontline 999 staff. This follows a meeting last week with Home SecretaryPriti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, at which they offered theirsupport.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister [Video]

Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published
Government ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow [Video]

Government ‘really on board’ with Harper’s Law, says Pc’s widow

The widow of tragic Pc Andrew Harper said senior Government figures havesignalled their backing for her campaign for Harper’s Law after she met withPriti Patel and Robert Buckland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Harry Dunn's parents speak a year after his death [Video]

Harry Dunn's parents speak a year after his death

A year after the tragic death of Harry Dunn, his parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles spoke to ITV News about the loss of their much-loved son. As the interview took place the couple were told by their advisor that the Attorney General Robert Buckland is now considering a 'virtual' trial as an option. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Facebook says it will remove false claims about who started wildfires in Oregon

 Heavy smoke obscures the Fremont Bridge on September 12 in Portland, Oregon | Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Facebook will remove from its..
Reeves: We need to focus on health and economic challenges [Video]

Reeves: We need to focus on health and economic challenges

Rachel Reeves has said the government needs to focus on the health and economic challenges the UK is facing rather than ‘unpicking deals’. The Shadow Cabinet Office Minister went on to urge the UK and EU to ‘stop posturing’ and start negotiating. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published
Revellers head out before rule of 6 comes into force [Video]

Revellers head out before rule of 6 comes into force

Revellers have been out on the town in London making the most of the final weekend before the "rule of six" coronavirus restrictions come into force. The rule of ‘6’ is being introduced from Monday, banning social gatherings of more than six people. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

Thiel met with 'racist fringe' figure as he campaigned for Trump: report

 New Zealand citizen and Facebook board member Peter Thiel dined with a member of the "white nationalist racist fringe" in 2016, Buzzfeed says. Read More Peter..
Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law" [Video]

Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law"

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that changes to the Internal Markets Bill to override the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act "breaks international law in a very specific and limited..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:29Published