Smoke from US wildfires blankets Canadian city of Vancouver

Smoke from distant US wildfires is blanketing the Canadian city of Vancouver.

Footage filmed on Saturday (September 12th) night showed the haze above the Burnaby area.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Metro Vancouver, showing a very high risk to health due to wildfire smoke from Washington and Oregon.

They advised people with underlying medical conditions to postpone or reduce activities outside.