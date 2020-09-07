A huge crowd formed around a busker in Birmingham city centre today (September 13th) despite the city about to go into a local lockdown on Tuesday due to a spike in Coronavirus cases.

Crowds ignore social distancing in Birmingham as the city prepares to go into local lockdown

The busker challenged people to hang from a bar for 100 seconds at the cost of ten pounds to win one hundred pounds.

Crowds kept on gathering with an estimated 100 people at its height, many were not wearing masks and did not socially distance as they tried to get a better view.

Gatherings of more than 30 people are currently banned in the UK and on Monday this figure will drop to 6 as the ‘rule of six’ comes into force.

At the time of filming, there were no police in the area to disperse the crowds, according to the filmer.