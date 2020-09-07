Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crowds ignore social distancing in Birmingham as the city prepares to go into local lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Crowds ignore social distancing in Birmingham as the city prepares to go into local lockdown

Crowds ignore social distancing in Birmingham as the city prepares to go into local lockdown

A huge crowd formed around a busker in Birmingham city centre today (September 13th) despite the city about to go into a local lockdown on Tuesday due to a spike in Coronavirus cases.

A huge crowd formed around a busker in Birmingham city centre today (September 13th) despite the city about to go into a local lockdown on Tuesday due to a spike in Coronavirus cases.

The busker challenged people to hang from a bar for 100 seconds at the cost of ten pounds to win one hundred pounds.

Crowds kept on gathering with an estimated 100 people at its height, many were not wearing masks and did not socially distance as they tried to get a better view.

Gatherings of more than 30 people are currently banned in the UK and on Monday this figure will drop to 6 as the ‘rule of six’ comes into force.

At the time of filming, there were no police in the area to disperse the crowds, according to the filmer.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Long Island Rail Road App Now Provides Real-Time Information About Crowds On Trains [Video]

Long Island Rail Road App Now Provides Real-Time Information About Crowds On Trains

The Long Island Rail Road mobile app is getting a major update with new features that can be critical in the age of social distancing. The app now provides real-time information to help riders avoid..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown [Video]

Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown

Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Thousands Flock To Miami Beach To Celebrate Labor Day [Video]

Thousands Flock To Miami Beach To Celebrate Labor Day

CBS4's Joan Murray reports social distancing was the name of the game in addition to mandatory masks.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:05Published