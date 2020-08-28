Om Birla inspects arrangements made at Parliament ahead of Monsoon Session

Global  
 

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspected the arrangements made at the Parliament and its premises on September 13.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin from September 14 (Monday).

Meanwhile, the national capital has recorded over 28,000 active cases of coronavirus.


