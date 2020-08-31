Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Biden's National Lead Hold?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Will Biden's National Lead Hold?

Will Biden's National Lead Hold?

A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters.

Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump.

CNN reports the average of the two, an 8-point Biden advantage, is in-line with the national polling average.

Many political analysts wonder if Biden's lead over Trump will hold.

A strong lead is critical to Biden securing the presidency.

If Biden wins by more than 5 points nationally, he's almost certainly going to win enough electoral votes to get to take the Electoral College.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing [Video]

No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing

Just before the Democratic National Convention in mid-August, Joe Biden led with a 51% to 42% edge over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Now, both conventions are over. And according to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
2020 Election Polls Very Close [Video]

2020 Election Polls Very Close

The Presidential Race is heating up. During the summer of 2020 polls showed Biden beating Trump by as much as 15 points. Recent polls are showing a much tighter race. The Real Clear Politics average of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published