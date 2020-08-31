Will Biden's National Lead Hold?

A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters.

Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump.

CNN reports the average of the two, an 8-point Biden advantage, is in-line with the national polling average.

Many political analysts wonder if Biden's lead over Trump will hold.

A strong lead is critical to Biden securing the presidency.

If Biden wins by more than 5 points nationally, he's almost certainly going to win enough electoral votes to get to take the Electoral College.