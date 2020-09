Teen wants story to spread childhood cancer awareness

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:37s - Published 2 weeks ago

She wants her story to spread awareness.

Chloe Dollar grew up in Bakersfield and says she spent nearly 700 hours in chemotherapy, but she doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for her.

CHLOE DOLLAR WASDIAGNOSED WITH DIFFUSELARGE B CELL LYMPHOMA.CHLOE SAYS SHE NEVER KNEWCHILDREN COULD EVEN BEAFFECTED BY CANCER."WHEN I WAS YOUNGER, I ALWAYSHEARD OF THE WORD CANCER.

NEVERREALLY KNEW WHAT IT MEANT, LETALONETHINKING, OH, KIDS CAN GETCANCER TOO.

UNTIL I WAS IN THEHOSPITAL ONE DAYAND I HEARD THE WORDS, 'YOU HAVECANCER.'"CHLOE IS NOW CANCER FREE.

BUTSAYS SHE'LL FEEL THE IMPACTOF THE DISEASE FOR THE REST OFHER LIFE.

AND SHE WANTS TO MAKESURE OTHERS KNOW JUST HOWSERIOUS IT IS FOR CHILDREN.

NOTJUST ADULTS"I KIND OF TOLD MYSELF, LIKE,I'VE GOTTO PRESS ON.

I'VE GOT TO FIGHT.THAT WAY I CAN BE THERE FOROTHER KIDS AND SPREADAWARENESS."CHLOE WENT TO BAKERSFIELD HIGHSCHOOL AND FREQUENTLY BROUGHTNONPROFITS TO HER CAMPUS.

SHEALSO PASSED OUT GOLD RIBBONS ATHOSPITALS.

ONE HER FAVORITEMEMORIES IS GIVING ONE TO AFATHER IN THE ONCOLOGY UNIT."HE JUST GOT THE BIGGEST SMILEANDTHAT JUST BLESSED MY HEART,BECAUSE, YOU KNOW, I WAS ABLE TOMAKE SOMEONE SMILE.

AND THATMADE ME FEEL GOOD.

THAT MADE MESMILE BECAUSEI WASABLE TO BRIGHTEN THEIR DAY ANDTHAT'S, THAT'S WHAT I'M LIVINGFOR."CHLOE SAYS ONE OF THE BEST WAYSPEOPLE CAN HELP IS TODONATE TO LOCAL NONPROFITS.

ANDCONTINUE THECONVERSATIONS SURROUNDINGCHILDHOOD CANCER.

