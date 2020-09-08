China responds to US criticism over detained Hong Kong activists
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published
4 minutes ago
China responds to US criticism over detained Hong Kong activists
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes claims that the 12 detained people were democracy activists and said they were trying to separate Hong Kong from China.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Families urge China to release their relatives A group of Hong Kong families on Saturday demanded the urgent return of their activist relatives detained last month by mainland Chinese authorities as they tried to flee the city by boat to Taiwan. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published on January 1, 1970
EU and China to talk trade as tensions mount Russia, China hackers targeting US vote, Microsoft warns EU leaders are due to hold video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hoping to make..
WorldNews
1 day ago
Hong Kong poised for human trials of vaccine No lasting yuan impact from US tech stock rout A nasal-spray Covid-19 vaccine, jointly developed by the University of Hong Kong and Xiamen University, will have..
WorldNews
3 days ago
Related news from verified sources
A dozen activists are being held after trying to flee to Taiwan, detentions that echo fears of...
NYTimes.com - Published
1 day ago
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday Washington is deeply concerned about 12 Hong Kong...
IndiaTimes - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
The Age • Zee News
By Kamal Madishetty*
China—amidst widespread international criticism and no letting up of...
Eurasia Review - Published
4 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources