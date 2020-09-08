Global  
 

China responds to US criticism over detained Hong Kong activists

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published
China responds to US criticism over detained Hong Kong activists

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes claims that the 12 detained people were democracy activists and said they were trying to separate Hong Kong from China.


Families urge China to release their relatives

A group of Hong Kong families on Saturday demanded the urgent return of their activist relatives detained last month by mainland Chinese authorities as they tried to flee the city by boat to Taiwan. Fred Katayama reports.

EU and China to talk trade as tensions mount

 Russia, China hackers targeting US vote, Microsoft warns EU leaders are due to hold video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hoping to make..
Hong Kong poised for human trials of vaccine

 No lasting yuan impact from US tech stock rout A nasal-spray Covid-19 vaccine, jointly developed by the University of Hong Kong and Xiamen University, will have..
Disney's Mulan faces backlash and pressure to boycott in China

 Walt Disney Co’s release of Mulan, which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star’s..
Families of Hong Kong Activists Arrested at Sea Plea for Access to Lawyers

A dozen activists are being held after trying to flee to Taiwan, detentions that echo fears of...
US 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong activists: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday Washington is deeply concerned about 12 Hong Kong...
Hong Kong: Why New Delhi Must Do More – Analysis

Hong Kong: Why New Delhi Must Do More – Analysis By Kamal Madishetty* China—amidst widespread international criticism and no letting up of...
China bans media coverage of Disney’s Mulan release

Media companies in China say they received orders from the government not to cover the release amid human rights criticism.

'Mulan' remake Is criticized for filming in China's Xinjiang province

Activists note that a number of significant human rights allegations are tied to the province.

Disney's 'Mulan' criticised for Uighur links

Disney's release of "Mulan," which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked activists over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in a region..

