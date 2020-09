Death & Destruction From Wildfires Is As Alarming As It Is Extensive Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:59s - Published 3 minutes ago CBS4's Danya Bacchus has the latest from California. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gary R Porter via @NYTimes ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ stay away from the West Coast where you and climate deniers are directly linked to… https://t.co/NtyuYPogpY 21 hours ago Jane Moore @realDonaldTrump @senatemajldr @WhiteHouse @GOP Why don’t you care about saving people from death and prop destruc… https://t.co/sdSuRf5RCl 21 hours ago