Jorge Estevez RT @BradNitzWSB: Sun AM update: Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane Monday and make landfall on the north central Gulf c… 14 minutes ago

Don Carlos Collazo Miranda Jr-Not a Public Figure: https://t.co/YiAdPdxYYX TRACKING TROPICAL STORM SALLY: Hurricane storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of… https://t.co/R6lBcPEOLW 22 minutes ago

Mario Rossi Hurricane Warnings issued for Louisiana; Sally expected to be stronger at landfall https://t.co/Le81nNdgsJ via @weareiowa5news 23 minutes ago

Reason and analytics in Dallas RT @RyanMaue: 🚨 Very concerned about Tropical Storm Sally blowing up into a powerful hurricane before slowing and tracking toward mouth of… 29 minutes ago

Josh Prause RT @NWSTampaBay: Here's the latest advisory for Tropical Storm Sally, currently 110 miles SW of Tampa Bay with max winds of 50 mph with hig… 48 minutes ago

InWithMr.N GOOD MORNING YOU NOW WATCHING THE HURRICANE EDITION OF CHILLIN WITH MR. N, TRACKING TROPICAL STORM SALLY WITH WIND… https://t.co/cElQkkcuYo 56 minutes ago

Brad Nitz Sun AM update: Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane Monday and make landfall on the north central… https://t.co/znhwrPbYls 1 hour ago