Could Poor Air Quality Postpone Sunday's NFL Games In California?

Could Poor Air Quality Postpone Sunday's NFL Games In California?

The Rams are supposed to take on the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium Sunday.

Amy Johnson reports.


