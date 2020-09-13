How To Talk To Your Teenagers About Life Insurance

Global  
 

Actress and model Brooke Shields started teaching her daughters more about money after they spent a summer working.

One of their money conversations has been about life insurance.

Shields and her daughter discussed why lifer insurance is important and what's already set up for their family.

Shields says that she makes the conversation about financial responsibility above all else to keep it light.

She also let her children ask the questions, and puts it into their terms.


