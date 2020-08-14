Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna

RJD leaders paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at party office in Patna on Sep 13. Tejashwi Yadav, Jagdanand Singh and other party leaders paid him last respects. Tejashwi said, "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was a strong pillar of the party. RJD is mourning is demise. He was close aide to my father Lalu ji and I have always seen in him as guardian. He was there with us when my father was not physically with us. He was a like father figure to me." Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June.
Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13. Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU. Earlier in June he had tested Covid positive and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post Covid-19 complications. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was known as the architect of MGNREGA. The senior leader had resigned from the RJD on September 10. According to his close aide, his body will be taken to Patna for the last rites. Watch the full video.
Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left RJD alone said Tejashwi Yadav on September 13. "Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left us alone. I had met him recently in AIIMS, Delhi where he was admitted. We were in regular contact with the doctors who were treating him, they told us that he was suffering from lung cancer," said Yadav after former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three petroleum projects to Bihar, through video conferencing on September 13. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were present during the inauguration. The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.
India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 47-lakh mark with over 97,000 fresh cases in a single day. Meanwhile, AIIMS clarifies that Home Minister Amit Shah was at the hospital for routine tests ahead of parliament session. Former Union Minister and close aide of Lalu Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently quit the RJD dies due to post-Covid complications, all this and more in editorji's Sunday newswrap.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 09 reacted on National Green Tribunal imposing fine of crores of rupees on Jharkhand court and Vidhan Sabha Bhawan. CM Soren said that the Chief Minister Office didn't receive any document regarding the fine and the state government doesn't encourage any wrongdoing. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed heavy fines on the newly constructed High Court building and the Vidhan Sabha building in Jharkhand. The NGT has spoken of the construction of the High Court and the Assembly building without environmental approval. On this basis, a fine of Rs 66 crore has been imposed on the High Court building and Rs 47 crore on the Vidhan Sabha building.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness. Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."