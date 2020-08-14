Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was like father figure to me: Tejashwi Yadav



RJD leaders paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at party office in Patna on Sep 13. Tejashwi Yadav, Jagdanand Singh and other party leaders paid him last respects. Tejashwi said, "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was a strong pillar of the party. RJD is mourning is demise. He was close aide to my father Lalu ji and I have always seen in him as guardian. He was there with us when my father was not physically with us. He was a like father figure to me." Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June.

