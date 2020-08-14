Global  
 

Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna

Mortal remains of ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh reaches Patna

The mortal remains of former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh arrived at Patna airport on Sep 13.

It was then brought to Vidhan Sabha for prayer ceremony.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others paid floral tribute to late RJD leader.

He died at AIIMS Delhi today.

The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June.

Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.


Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was like father figure to me: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was like father figure to me: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leaders paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at party office in Patna on Sep 13. Tejashwi Yadav, Jagdanand Singh and other party leaders paid him last respects. Tejashwi said, "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was a strong pillar of the party. RJD is mourning is demise. He was close aide to my father Lalu ji and I have always seen in him as guardian. He was there with us when my father was not physically with us. He was a like father figure to me." Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh: A blend of rustic aggression and learning

 An astute lawmaker, Singh would fish out Practice and Procedure of Parliament written by M N Kaul and S L Shakdher whenever a tricky situation arose, almost..
IndiaTimes

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS [Video]

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at Delhi’s AIIMS

Former Union Minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sept 13. Singh, 74, died at AIIMS in Delhi. Singh had fallen critically ill on Sept 11 and was put on a ventilator in ICU. Earlier in June he had tested Covid positive and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post Covid-19 complications. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was known as the architect of MGNREGA. The senior leader had resigned from the RJD on September 10. According to his close aide, his body will be taken to Patna for the last rites. Watch the full video.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:57Published

Raghuvansh Prasad's demise has left all of us alone: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Raghuvansh Prasad's demise has left all of us alone: Tejashwi Yadav

Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left RJD alone said Tejashwi Yadav on September 13. "Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left us alone. I had met him recently in AIIMS, Delhi where he was admitted. We were in regular contact with the doctors who were treating him, they told us that he was suffering from lung cancer," said Yadav after former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

PM Modi dedicates 3 petroleum projects to Bihar [Video]

PM Modi dedicates 3 petroleum projects to Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three petroleum projects to Bihar, through video conferencing on September 13. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were present during the inauguration. The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

PM Modi pats Nitish on the back for sushasan , takes dig at Lalu

 Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a pat on his back for ushering in sushasan..
IndiaTimes

EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS [Video]

EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS

India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 47-lakh mark with over 97,000 fresh cases in a single day. Meanwhile, AIIMS clarifies that Home Minister Amit Shah was at the hospital for routine tests ahead of parliament session. Former Union Minister and close aide of Lalu Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently quit the RJD dies due to post-Covid complications, all this and more in editorji's Sunday newswrap.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:07Published

Didn't receive any letter: Soren on NGT slaps fine on Jharkhand HC, Legislative Assembly buildings [Video]

Didn't receive any letter: Soren on NGT slaps fine on Jharkhand HC, Legislative Assembly buildings

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 09 reacted on National Green Tribunal imposing fine of crores of rupees on Jharkhand court and Vidhan Sabha Bhawan. CM Soren said that the Chief Minister Office didn't receive any document regarding the fine and the state government doesn't encourage any wrongdoing. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed heavy fines on the newly constructed High Court building and the Vidhan Sabha building in Jharkhand. The NGT has spoken of the construction of the High Court and the Assembly building without environmental approval. On this basis, a fine of Rs 66 crore has been imposed on the High Court building and Rs 47 crore on the Vidhan Sabha building.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published
'BJP's conspiracy failed in Rajasthan': CM Gehlot on winning confidence motion in State Assembly [Video]

'BJP's conspiracy failed in Rajasthan': CM Gehlot on winning confidence motion in State Assembly

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness. Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh passes away at AIIMS in Delhi|Oneindia News [Video]

Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Singh passes away at AIIMS in Delhi|Oneindia News

Veteran Bihar politician and ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died Sunday morning at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been placed on a ventilator and was being treated for post-Covid complications...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, close aide of Lalu, passes away at 74 [Video]

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, close aide of Lalu, passes away at 74

Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Paresh Rawal appointed chief of NSD by President Kovind | Oneindia News [Video]

Paresh Rawal appointed chief of NSD by President Kovind | Oneindia News

Serum Institute halts Covid vaccine trials in India; Reliance to offer $20 bn stake in retail arm to Amazon; Veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad quits party; South actor Vishal compares Kangana to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published