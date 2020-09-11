Wildfires Put Hundreds Of Thousands Of Oregonians On Notice To Prepare To Evacuate

Make sure your cell phone is turned way up at night.

And yes, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have a bag ready.

Oregon firefighter Those were the words of advice to HuffPost guest writer and Eugene, Oregon resident Emily Hanlon.

Hanlon, among hundreds of thousands of Oregonians, may have to evacuate in the face of catastrophic wildfires ravaging the state.

A thick plume of toxic smoke is now choking the majority of the West Coast.