China, Covid, GDP: Congress' Parliament strategy as Rahul, Sonia fly abroad

The Indian National Congress is planning to corner the Union government on a host of issues as the Parliament convenes for the monsoon session on September 14.

From the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to battle the outbreak, to the standoff at the Line of Actual Control with China, and the sharp contraction of the economy in the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21 - the Congress has a litany of complaints on which to seek the government's response.

Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spelled out the main Opposition party's strategy.

Meanwhile, the party's top leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, will miss the session as the latter is accompanying the former for medical check-ups abroad.

It is not clear whether Rahul Gandhi will be back for the latter part of the session.

