Husband Of Jailed British-Iranian Aid Worker On New Charges: 'Nazanin Is A Hostage'

After nearly five years of incarceration, British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could face an additional year in an Iranian prison.

According to CNN, Zaghari-Ratcliffe's lawyer says new charges, called 'propaganda against the ruling establishment,' have been filed against her.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained at Tehran airport in April 2016 and jailed on espionage charges.

She is currently under house arrest in Iran.

The mother of a young daughter, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was moved from prison during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity worker has consistently protested her innocence and is now approaching the end of the original five-year sentence.

It has become increasingly clear the past months that Nazanin is a hostage.

Richard Ratcliffe Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe


