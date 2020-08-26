Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CM Baghel flags off 'Corona Vijay Rath' to spread awareness

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
CM Baghel flags off 'Corona Vijay Rath' to spread awareness

CM Baghel flags off 'Corona Vijay Rath' to spread awareness

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flagged off 'Corona Vijay Rath' in Raipur on Sep 13 to spread public awareness about COVID-19.

He said, "These six vehicles will cover Raipur city and will distribute masks and sanitisers free of cost.

These vehicles will also help create public awareness."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bhupesh Baghel Bhupesh Baghel Third and current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh state in India

Chhattisgarh CM seeks Rs 736 crores from Centre for Covid-19 hospitals

 Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has sought Rs 736.74 crore from Centre for operating Covid dedicated hospitals and Covid centres running in state and..
IndiaTimes

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, urges support for Naxal-free Bastar plan

 Bhupesh Baghel demands the installation of mobile towers with the deployment of an additional battalion of CRPF in Naxal affected areas. Demands special..
DNA
JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement [Video]

JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of JEE, NEET exams with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting. She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the "insensitivity" of the government. On students' problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre. Banerjee urges all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:57Published

Raipur Raipur Metropolis in Chhattisgarh, India

NEET aspirants flock exam centers across country amid COVID-19 [Video]

NEET aspirants flock exam centers across country amid COVID-19

Students across the country on September 13 started flocking examination centers for NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All COVID-19 protocols are being ensured at the various centers across country. Social distancing norms were followed at a Bhubaneswar centre. One of the candidates in Lucknow expressed disappointment over the exam being conducted amid the pandemic. Thermal Screening of all NEET candidates was underway at centers in Raipur. The exams are being held after multiple postponements amid COVID-19 pandemic. More than a million students are expected to sit for the exams.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published

Chhattisgarh: Seven dead, many injured after bus collides with truck in Raipur

 The bus and the truck collided as it was making its way through th Ceheri Khedi in Raipur.
DNA

Chhattisgarh: Death toll rises to 8 in Raipur bus-truck collision accident

 The bus and the truck collided as it was making its way through th Ceheri Khedi in Raipur.
DNA

Tweets about this