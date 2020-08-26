CM Baghel flags off 'Corona Vijay Rath' to spread awareness

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flagged off 'Corona Vijay Rath' in Raipur on Sep 13 to spread public awareness about COVID-19.

He said, "These six vehicles will cover Raipur city and will distribute masks and sanitisers free of cost.

These vehicles will also help create public awareness."