Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protecting care homes from a second wave

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:22s - Published
Protecting care homes from a second wave

Protecting care homes from a second wave

The UK faces another national lockdown "in short order" unless people abide by COVID-19 restrictions, a govt adviser has warned.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Health Secretary grilled on second wave speculation [Video]

Health Secretary grilled on second wave speculation

Story: Health Secretary Matt Hancock was asked about speculation the UK may be seeing the beginnings of a second wave of coronavirus cases before the Health and Social Care Committee today, as the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:38Published
Hairdressers re-open in the Philippines following second wave lockdown easing [Video]

Hairdressers re-open in the Philippines following second wave lockdown easing

Salons and beauty shops re-opened in the Philippines this week following a two-week strict lockdown due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Hair dressers are back at work to service their customers in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:58Published
Elderly woman's 1850's Beirut home destroyed in blast [Video]

Elderly woman's 1850's Beirut home destroyed in blast

"Her 1850’s house is destroyed. So she’s leaving. She doesn’t deserve this. — For everyone reaching out to me, thank you, Rose is being taken care of by her nieces and all of her family..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:06Published