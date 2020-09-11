Global  
 

'Over for us': As Kangana Ranaut meets Governor, veiled threat by Shiv Sena

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:28s - Published
After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy.

Sena's Sanjay Raut said that the row over Kangana was over for the party, but a 'note' of everything being done and said would be maintained.

In a veiled attack at the Sena's ex-ally Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut said that it was wrong to defame a state's culture and tradition just because of anger over losing power.

Meanwhile, after her meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kangana said that he listened to her grievances like a father.

She said that she was facing harassment in the city in which she had started from scratch.

The actor's office was partially demolished days earlier by Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, amid her spat with the ruling parties.

The war of words began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Kangana attacking Mumbai police and Sena's Sanjay Raut allegedly using an expletive for her in retaliation.

Watch the full video for more.


