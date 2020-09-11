'Over for us': As Kangana Ranaut meets Governor, veiled threat by Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 reacted on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut row and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's statement on her. He said that Kangana's topic has ended for the party and we have stopped talking on her. "We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we're taking note of everything and every action which precipitates, in this matter. We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state", said Raut.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 reacted on ex-Navy officer thrashed by his party workers in Mumbai. He said that Maharashtra government has no relation with the incident. "Every citizen has a duty to respect the head of the state, who is sitting on a constitutional post. If you slander him and if other people get angry why you blame the state government, what relation does state government has then." "Something like this can happen to anyone. Do you know how many ex-servicemen have been attacked in UP? But, Defence Minister didn't call them," said Raut.
Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable crowd waiting for a glimpse of the actor. She was recently accorded Y-plus category security by the Central government. Some protestors also gathered outside her house and shouted slogans depicting Kangana as anti-Maratha. Just days earlier, demolition work was carried out at her office after the Mumbai civic body, BMC, alleged illegal construction there. Kangana's face-off with the Maharashtra government began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana questioned Mumbai police's action in the case, and also claimed that she was more scared of the cops than the 'movie mafia goons'. After the Shiv Sena, part of the ruling alliance in the state, criticised her statement, she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, further intensifying the battle. Watch the full video for more.
Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli arrived at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Sep 13. Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met to the Governor at his office. After meeting, Kangana Ranaut said, "I had meeting with his excellence, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. I told him about the unjust treatment I've received. He is guardian to all of us. I have talked to him whatever happened to him. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like his own daughter. The Governor gave me sympathy and I hope that I'll get justice."
A Kolkata based artist paid tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by making his paintings. The artist showed his emotions and feelings for Sushant through colors. Sushant Singh died on June 14th at his Mumbai residence. CBI is investigating the reason of his death. The actor's sudden demise has raised several questions and rage among his fans and people.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 said that in the upcoming parliamentary session, Shiv Sena will discuss Indo-China border issues, the GST, rising unemployment among other things. "In the..