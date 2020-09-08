Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Research: Sturgis Rally Likely A Superspreader Event For COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Research: Sturgis Rally Likely A Superspreader Event For COVID-19

Research: Sturgis Rally Likely A Superspreader Event For COVID-19

A new research paper on the spread of COVID-19 from the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota last month has generated both attention and skepticism.

According to HuffPost, the paper claims that the 10-day event led to nearly 267,000 cases around the country.

But that figure is far higher than the number of cases public health departments have linked directly to the festival, not to mention the state's Republican governor.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Critics Claim Sturgis Rally COVID-19 Study ‘Politically-Motivated’

Critics Claim Sturgis Rally COVID-19 Study ‘Politically-Motivated’ German researchers claim to have tied a whopping 266,796 Covid-19 cases to a biker rally in Sturgis,...
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this

princessresist

Jbean @MikeRolla2 Ummmmmmm “The overall conclusions that the Sturgis event caused a large increase in COVID-19 cases and… https://t.co/2RLeClyUvI 3 hours ago

katslefty

Kats Ikeda https://t.co/UpgdCX2uG2 Let’s say the real number is in the hundreds. It was still stupid and reckless. “A study b… https://t.co/f1gQZNbGZS 2 days ago

Robertsixto2

Humphrey Bogarts hungover pissed off ghost RT @kdg1000: @govkristinoem @SecWilkie @SenatorRounds A study by a California research group estimates that the Sturgis motorcycle rally in… 4 days ago

kdg1000

Kenneth D. Givens @govkristinoem @SecWilkie @SenatorRounds A study by a California research group estimates that the Sturgis motorcyc… https://t.co/cD9XV1ivXn 4 days ago

TheOkieSooner

🇺🇸 Sooner 🇺🇸 RT @EdDdegreeholder: @funder Ha Ha Ha. I just found what you are probably using for this tweet. The number is an estimate made by some rese… 5 days ago

EdDdegreeholder

TexasConservative @funder Ha Ha Ha. I just found what you are probably using for this tweet. The number is an estimate made by some r… https://t.co/df6wb2wbjx 5 days ago

jaxdotcom

Florida Times-Union "Under the guise of academic research, this report is nothing short of an attack on those who exercised their perso… https://t.co/eKklC8g7k0 5 days ago

Jrlong2275

Jenae Long-McSwain RT @CantonRepdotcom: A California research center's study has linked more than 260,000 COVID-19 cases to Sturgis, describing the event as a… 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump rally in Henderson Nevada [Video]

Trump rally in Henderson Nevada

The Trump rally being held tonight is in violation of the state's COVID-19 emergency directives. A City of Henderson spokesperson tells 13 Action news a warning has been sent to event organizers.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
SDSU: Sturgis led to 266K new COVID-19 cases [Video]

SDSU: Sturgis led to 266K new COVID-19 cases

The 10-day Sturgis motorcycle rally held in August led to more than 266,000 new coronavirus cases, according to a new study from San Diego State University.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:01Published
Study says sturgis bike rally was a 'super-spreader' event, led to 260,000 COVID-19 cases [Video]

Study says sturgis bike rally was a 'super-spreader' event, led to 260,000 COVID-19 cases

The study's goal was to estimate the impacts of a single "super-spreader" event on the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:33Published