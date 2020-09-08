Research: Sturgis Rally Likely A Superspreader Event For COVID-19

A new research paper on the spread of COVID-19 from the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota last month has generated both attention and skepticism.

According to HuffPost, the paper claims that the 10-day event led to nearly 267,000 cases around the country.

But that figure is far higher than the number of cases public health departments have linked directly to the festival, not to mention the state's Republican governor.