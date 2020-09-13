Global  
 

Los Angeles County Sheriff says deputies shot in 'cowardly fashion'

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva provide details about the two deputies that were ambushed.


Gunman Remains At Large Following Ambush Shooting Of 2 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition...
CBS 2 - Published

2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car

Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff's...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Compton 'ambush' leaves 2 LA County sheriff's deputies 'fighting for their lives'

A manhunt was underway in California on Saturday night after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s...
FOXNews.com - Published


Leaders, Including Mayor Eric Garcetti, Strongly Condemn Ambush-Style Shooting Of 2 Deputies [Video]

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local, state and national leaders strongly condemned an unprovoked shooting attack on two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:15Published
Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies shot while sitting in patrol car [Video]

While two Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies sat in the patrol car, an unknown shooter walked up to them an shot them multiple times, 'critically injuring' them both.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:40Published
Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For Gunman [Video]

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds as the search continued for the gunman. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:51Published