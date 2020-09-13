Los Angeles County Sheriff says deputies shot in 'cowardly fashion'
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva provide details about the two deputies that were ambushed.
Leaders, Including Mayor Eric Garcetti, Strongly Condemn Ambush-Style Shooting Of 2 DeputiesLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local, state and national leaders strongly condemned an unprovoked shooting attack on two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies. Amy Johnson reports.
Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies shot while sitting in patrol carWhile two Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies sat in the patrol car, an unknown shooter walked up to them an shot them multiple times, 'critically injuring' them both.
Sheriff Villanueva Calls Ambush Shooting Of 2 Deputies 'Cowardly' As Search Continues For GunmanTwo Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot in an apparent ambush remained in critical condition Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds as the search continued for the gunman. Joy Benedict reports.