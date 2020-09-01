Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat
Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat
Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against
Everton.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview A look ahead to Tottenham's year, as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to improve on asixth-place finish in his first full season in charge. Spurs earned a EuropaLeague place on the last day of the season, with an end to the long trophydrought a top priority. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on January 1, 1970
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
There are a lot of things Premier League fans wonder about concerning the upcoming season. One of...
SoccerNews.com - Published
6 days ago
Jose Mourinho blamed a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players had coronavirus, on a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
Football.london
Jose Mourinho has set Tottenham difficult targets for the new season as he hopes to foster an...
SoccerNews.com - Published
10 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Moyes: We were miles off it West Ham manager David Moyes claimed his side were "miles" off the form they showed at the end of last season and suggested they lacked quality in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:28 Published 22 hours ago
PL managers applaud No Room For Racism Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta talk about the plans made by Premier League captains for the players to wear a 'No Room For Racism' sleeve badge for the 2020/21 season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:25 Published 2 days ago
Jose: We can't spend fortunes on players Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the club cannot compete financially with other Premier League sides in this summer transfer window. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago