Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against Everton.


José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Mourinho says signing striker is top priority [Video]

Mourinho says signing striker is top priority

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:31Published

Tottenham Hotspur: Jose Mourinho 'honestly believes' he will sign a striker

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he "honestly believes" the club will sign a striker in the transfer window.
BBC News

Spurs boss Mourinho 'honestly believes' he will sign striker in transfer window

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he "honestly believes" the club will sign a striker in the transfer window.
BBC News
Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Tottenham's year, as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to improve on asixth-place finish in his first full season in charge. Spurs earned a EuropaLeague place on the last day of the season, with an end to the long trophydrought a top priority.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads winner against Spurs

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News

Everton start with win as Calvert-Lewin sinks Tottenham

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News

West Brom 0-3 Leicester: Jamie Vardy penalty double helps Leicester see off West Brom

 Jamie Vardy scores a second-half penalty double as Leicester condemn West Brom to a disappointing return to the Premier League.
BBC News

Debutant Castagne nets as Leicester win at West Brom

 Timothy Castagne scores on his debut as Leicester comfortably beat newly promoted West Brom in their opening Premier League game.
BBC News

Everton F.C. Everton F.C. Association football club in England

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton [Video]

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton

Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing [Video]

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing

Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:18Published

Stephen Warnock on whether Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho can finish in Premier League top four in 2020/21 (Video)

There are a lot of things Premier League fans wonder about concerning the upcoming season. One of...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Jose Mourinho blames pre-season disrupted by coronavirus for opening defeat

Jose Mourinho blamed a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players had coronavirus, on a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Mourinho sets difficult Tottenham targets as he marks 20 years in management

Jose Mourinho has set Tottenham difficult targets for the new season as he hopes to foster an...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Moyes: We were miles off it [Video]

Moyes: We were miles off it

West Ham manager David Moyes claimed his side were "miles" off the form they showed at the end of last season and suggested they lacked quality in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:28Published
PL managers applaud No Room For Racism [Video]

PL managers applaud No Room For Racism

Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta talk about the plans made by Premier League captains for the players to wear a 'No Room For Racism' sleeve badge for the 2020/21 season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:25Published
Jose: We can't spend fortunes on players [Video]

Jose: We can't spend fortunes on players

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the club cannot compete financially with other Premier League sides in this summer transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published