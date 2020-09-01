Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against Everton .

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season.

Timothy Castagne scores on his debut as Leicester comfortably beat newly promoted West Brom in their opening Premier League game.

Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview A look ahead to Tottenham's year, as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to improve on asixth-place finish in his first full season in charge. Spurs earned a EuropaLeague place on the last day of the season, with an end to the long trophydrought a top priority.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he "honestly believes" the club will sign a striker in the transfer window.

Mourinho says signing striker is top priority Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season.

Jose Mourinho has set Tottenham difficult targets for the new season as he hopes to foster an...

There are a lot of things Premier League fans wonder about concerning the upcoming season. One of...